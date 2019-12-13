Nuggets' Will Barton: Double-double in Thursday's win
Barton finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Barton turned in a quiet gem Thursday, continuing his rise from the ashes. Barton was undrafted in many formats this season but was grabbed quickly after a hot start. Despite a number of ups and downs, Barton has continued to hover around the top-60 in nine-category leagues. His numbers are typically solid across the board making him a viable asset for almost every team-build. There is not really anyone coming for his minutes and he should be locked in for similar production moving forward.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.