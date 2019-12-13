Nuggets' Will Barton: Double-double in Thursday's win

Barton finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Barton turned in a quiet gem Thursday, continuing his rise from the ashes. Barton was undrafted in many formats this season but was grabbed quickly after a hot start. Despite a number of ups and downs, Barton has continued to hover around the top-60 in nine-category leagues. His numbers are typically solid across the board making him a viable asset for almost every team-build. There is not really anyone coming for his minutes and he should be locked in for similar production moving forward.