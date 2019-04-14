Nuggets' Will Barton: Double-doubles in disappointing loss

Barton managed 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 101-96 loss to San Antonio.

Barton put up a double-double in Saturday's loss to the Spurs but struggled from the field, hitting just 6-of-15 from the floor. It was not a good night offensively for the Nuggets and they will need to regroup heading into Tuesday if they hope to level things at 1-1.

