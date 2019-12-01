Nuggets' Will Barton: Double-doubles in overtime loss
Barton compiled 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 100-97 loss to Sacramento.
Barton ended with a 14-and-12 double-double Saturday, continuing his strong start to the season. He is back to the form he showed two seasons ago, contributing in a number of categories on any given night. He is sitting right around the top-60 mark and should remain a solid mid-round guy moving forward.
