Nuggets' Will Barton: Double-doubles in Tuesday's victory
Barton totaled 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 victory over Indiana.
Barton recorded double-digit rebounds for the second consecutive game, adding 24 points and two steals. His efficiency and decision making remain questionable at times, however, his fantasy value continues to hold steady thanks to his ability to contribute in a number of areas. Gary Harris (knee) is likely to miss even more time meaning Barton is locked in for minutes and remains a must-own player in all formats.
