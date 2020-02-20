Nuggets' Will Barton: Doubtful Friday
Barton is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Thunder, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
According to coach Michael Malone, Barton has "less of a chance" of playing compared to his injured teammates, Michael Porter and Mason Plumlee. While the statement doesn't indicate anything specific, it appears as though the 28-year-old is still severely hampered by the knee inflammation that's kept him from the court for the past four games. More information should come out ahead of tipoff Friday lending more of an insight into Barton's availability.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...