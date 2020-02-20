Nuggets' Will Barton: Doubtful Friday

Barton is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Thunder, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

According to coach Michael Malone, Barton has "less of a chance" of playing compared to his injured teammates, Michael Porter and Mason Plumlee. While the statement doesn't indicate anything specific, it appears as though the 28-year-old is still severely hampered by the knee inflammation that's kept him from the court for the past four games. More information should come out ahead of tipoff Friday lending more of an insight into Barton's availability.