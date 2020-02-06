Nuggets' Will Barton: Doubtful Wednesday
Barton (knee) is "highly doubtful" for Wednesday's game against Utah according to coach Michael Malone, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
It appears as though Barton will miss his first game after being added to the injury report with right knee inflammation. Assuming he's held out, Michael Porter (ankle), Torrey Craig and Vlatko Cancar would all be in line for extended minutes.
