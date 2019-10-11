Nuggets' Will Barton: Draws another start
Barton will start Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.
Barton will join the starting five for the second straight contest, as Torrey Craig is set to come off the bench. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but it would appear that Barton is currently winning the battle for the starting job at small forward.
