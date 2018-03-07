Nuggets' Will Barton: Drops 16 off bench Tuesday

Barton scored 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Mavericks.

With Paul Millsap back in the lineup, Barton has returned to his role leading the second unit, but that hasn't slowed down his production. The 27-year-old is averaging 20.5 points, 7.3 boards, 5.3 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in four games since Millsap's return, and Barton should continue seeing heavy minutes as the Nuggets' sixth man while the club clings to a playoff spot in the Western Conference.