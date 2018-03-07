Nuggets' Will Barton: Drops 16 off bench Tuesday
Barton scored 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Mavericks.
With Paul Millsap back in the lineup, Barton has returned to his role leading the second unit, but that hasn't slowed down his production. The 27-year-old is averaging 20.5 points, 7.3 boards, 5.3 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in four games since Millsap's return, and Barton should continue seeing heavy minutes as the Nuggets' sixth man while the club clings to a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Puts up 24 points in bench role•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: To come off bench Friday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Likely to move back to bench•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Unbalanced scoring effort in loss•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...