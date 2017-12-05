Nuggets' Will Barton: Drops team-high 23 off bench Monday
Barton scored 23 points (9-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists and a steal in 41 minutes off the bench during Monday's 122-105 loss to the Mavericks.
The minutes were a season high for Barton, and largely came at the expense of Jamal Murray -- although both guards, along with Gary Harris, topped 20 points on the night. Expect the Nuggets' backcourt trio to remain productive from three-point range Wednesday on the road against a Pelicans squad that has struggled with its perimeter defense.
