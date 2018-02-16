Nuggets' Will Barton: Effective all-around game in win

Barton accounted for 19 points (5-13 FG, 4-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal during Thursday's 134-123 win over host Milwaukee.

Barton only shot 38.5 percent from the floor but still managed to get to the 19-point mark and add yet another perfect performance from the free-throw line as well. Over his last three games, the former Memphis standout has not missed a free throw since going 7-of-8 from the line Jan. 22, a span of 11 games. Currently, Barton is averaging career bests in points (14.7) and assists (4.1) during his eighth year in the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories