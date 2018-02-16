Nuggets' Will Barton: Effective all-around game in win

Barton accounted for 19 points (5-13 FG, 4-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal during Thursday's 134-123 win over host Milwaukee.

Barton only shot 38.5 percent from the floor but still managed to get to the 19-point mark and add yet another perfect performance from the free-throw line as well. Over his last three games, the former Memphis standout has not missed a free throw since going 7-of-8 from the line Jan. 22, a span of 11 games. Currently, Barton is averaging career bests in points (14.7) and assists (4.1) during his eighth year in the league.