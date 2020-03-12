Nuggets' Will Barton: Efficient 23 points in defeat

Barton scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), adding on six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block during 38 minutes of action Wednesday, as the Nuggets fell to the Mavericks 113-97.

Barton trailed only Jamal Murray (25 points) in Denver's scoring attack, albeit on a night where the team failed to eclipse 100 points for the first time since the end of January. Coincidentally, the end of January was also the last time Barton scored 23 or more points. The performance is overshadowed by a global pandemic, with all future Nuggets and NBA games being postponed as the NBA seeks to address and protect the basketball world from COVID-19.