Barton tallied 16 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 victory over the Pacers.

The 30-year-old came into tonight's game shooting just 43 percent from the field, so the efficient line is a welcomed sight. Barton has picked up the pace over his last four games, averaging 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 three-pointers while shooting 53 percent from the field. He's locked in as the Nuggets starting forward and should continue seeing 30-35 minutes a night the rest of the way.