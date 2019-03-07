Nuggets' Will Barton: Equals season-high scoring total

Barton posted 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in the Nuggets' 115-99 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

Barton has mostly endured a rough season shooting-wise, so seeing him generated back-to-back 50.0 percent tallies is certainly encouraging. The seven-year veteran's scoring total Wednesday equaled a season best as well, while five made threes represented a new high-water mark for the campaign. Barton will look to keep his hot hand going versus the Warriors on Friday.