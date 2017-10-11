Nuggets' Will Barton: Erupts for 26 off bench in preseason finale

Barton collected 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason loss to the Thunder.

The exhibition-closing effort perfectly exemplified the upside that Barton brings on any given night when his shot gets going. The veteran closes out the preseason slate on a strong note, having also poured in 16 points on 54.5 percent shooting against the Spurs last Sunday. He posted a 62.5 percent success rate (10-for-16) from three-point range in his last three contests as well, leaving him primed for a season in which he should once again see a high-usage role off the bench behind starting two-guard Gary Harris.