Nuggets' Will Barton: Exits with back injury Tuesday

Barton left Tuesday's game against the Pistons with a back injury, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Barton suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter and didn't return, though the Nuggets had nearly a 20-point lead at that time and there was no need to bring him back. Either way, look for Barton to potentially undergo additional tests to determine if he'll miss any time moving forward. Tentatively consider Barton questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.