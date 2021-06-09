Barton (hamstring), barring a setback in warmups, will make his return Wednesday in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals matchup against the Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Barton hasn't played since April 24 due to a lingering hamstring injury and was initially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's matchup. The progression to a game-time decision is promising but even if the six-foot-six forward does make his return, he will likely be on a minutes restriction. The Memphis product averaged 31.0 minutes, 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 56 games during the regular season.