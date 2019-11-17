Nuggets' Will Barton: Expects to play
Barton (hip) is expected to play Sunday against Memphis, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Barton is technically listed as questionable, but it looks as though he's trending more toward probable as tip off approaches. The veteran has enjoyed a nice bounceback season thus far, having scored at least 13 points in all but one contest through his first nine games. He's coming off of a 17-point effort in Thursday's win over the Nets.
