Nuggets' Will Barton: Explodes for season-high 37 points
Barton totaled 37 points (13-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 victory over the Bulls.
Barton was outstanding in the come from behind victory, recording a season-high 37 points in the process. After two ordinary performances, he was able to get his shot going Thursday, while also adding a season-high three steals. Nikola Jokic (ankle) looks set to miss some time, and with Wilson Chandler (back) also ailing, as well as Paul Millsap (wrist) on the sidelines, Barton is in line for some extended run. His shot will not always be this reliable, but he worth adding in most formats until the Nuggets get some of their troops back on the floor.
