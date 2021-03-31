Barton totaled four points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in a 104-95 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Barton recorded a team-high assist total but failed to make a shot from the field for the second time in his last four games. The forward has really struggled over his last four games, averaging just 5.3 points on 19.4 percent shooting from the field and 16.7 percent shooting from three.