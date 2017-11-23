Nuggets' Will Barton: Fills box score in loss

Barton collected 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-95 loss to Houston.

Barton received another start, once again leading the team in scoring. With Paul Millsap (wrist) set to miss an extended period of time, Barton is in a prime position to cash in with more playing time. While his numbers looked good however, he did have a plus/minus rating of -42, the worst on the team. While this may or may not have an effect on his minutes distribution, it is an area of concern for the Denver coaching staff.