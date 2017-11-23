Nuggets' Will Barton: Fills box score in loss

Barton collected 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-95 loss to Houston.

Barton received another start, once again leading the team in scoring. With Paul Millsap (wrist) set to miss an extended period of time, Barton is in a prime position to cash in with more playing time. While his numbers looked good however, he did have a plus/minus rating of -42, the worst on the team. While this may or may not have an effect on his minutes distribution, it is an area of concern for the Denver coaching staff.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories