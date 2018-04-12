Nuggets' Will Barton: Fills box score in overtime loss
Barton scored 24 points (9-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Timberwolves.
Barton filled the box score yet again as he tried to help his team into the playoffs, only to fall short in overtime in disappointing fashion. Despite the failure to reach the postseason, the swingman still had an outstanding campaign, averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. Barton will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and should command big bucks on the open market.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Team-high scoring total in key win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Drops in 31 points versus Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Typically diverse line in win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Double-doubles in Tuesday's victory•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores game-high 25 points in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Turns in strong performance Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....