Nuggets' Will Barton: Fills box score in overtime loss

Barton scored 24 points (9-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Barton filled the box score yet again as he tried to help his team into the playoffs, only to fall short in overtime in disappointing fashion. Despite the failure to reach the postseason, the swingman still had an outstanding campaign, averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. Barton will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and should command big bucks on the open market.