Nuggets' Will Barton: Fills the box-score in loss

Barton compiled 22 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in 45 minutes during Monday's 149-141 loss to the Heat.

Barton moved into the starting five with Gary Harris (knee) on the sidelines. The versatile Barton was able to chip in across the board with his only downside being his efficiency. He is going to be getting all the minutes he can handle for at least the next week with Harris set to miss some more time, and he should clearly be owned in all leagues despite some of his questionable decision making at times.