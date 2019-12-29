Nuggets' Will Barton: Fills the boxscore Saturday
Barton ended with 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 victory over Memphis.
Barton produced across the board Saturday, continuing his bounce-back season. His 2018-19 campaign was derailed by a hip injury and there were concerns moving into this season as to whether he could turn things around. He has demonstrated great resilience and the numbers are certainly an indication of how hard he worked during the offseason. He should continue to be a solid mid-round option the rest of the way.
