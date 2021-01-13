Barton scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt) to go with three steals, two rebounds, one assist and one block across 38 minutes in a 122-116 loss to Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Barton set his season-high scoring mark thanks to his most three-point attempts in a game this year, recording his most made baskets from deep since January of last season. Barton would make three straight triples to keep the game close in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as strong performances from Brooklyn would prevail.