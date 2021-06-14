Barton had 25 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in Sunday's Game 4 loss to Phoenix.

Inserted into the starting lineup in place of Austin Rivers, Barton made the most of the opportunity, leading the Nuggets in scoring and posting his first 20-point game since April 19. It wasn't the most efficient effort from the floor, but it was an encouraging finish to the season for the veteran, who missed 20 straight games -- including all of Round 1 -- with a hamstring injury. Barton made his return for Game 2 against the Suns and scored in double-figures in all three of his appearances. He'll enter the offseason with a chance to hit free agency, as he holds a $14.7 million player option for the 2021-22 season.