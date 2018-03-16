Nuggets' Will Barton: Finishes with 23 points in victory
Barton produced 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 victory over Detroit.
Barton turned things around after a couple of dud performances, helping the Nuggets to a victory. Gary Harris left the game with a knee injury and if he is forced to miss time, Barton could be in line for some additional responsibilities. Barton's strength is his ability to cover a number of positions and this could be the case as the Nuggets look to win as many games as they can in an attempt to snatch the final playoff berth.
