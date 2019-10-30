Nuggets' Will Barton: First double-double of the year

Barton had 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes of a 109-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Barton turned in his first double-double of the season as he continued to produce as a member of the starting line-up. If he's going to continue to see extensive playing time, he has the ability to continue to fill up the box score. Denver plays at New Orleans on Thursday.