Nuggets' Will Barton: First double-double of the year
Barton had 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes of a 109-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
Barton turned in his first double-double of the season as he continued to produce as a member of the starting line-up. If he's going to continue to see extensive playing time, he has the ability to continue to fill up the box score. Denver plays at New Orleans on Thursday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...