Nuggets' Will Barton: Flirts with triple-double in win

Barton tallied 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 126-117 win over the Cavaliers.

Barton came off the bench yet again, but he played the second most minutes on the team while leading the charge in both rebounds and assists. He's been in an excellent run of form lately, averaging 21.3 points, six rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 treys per game over his last eight. Denver seemingly finally has its full complement of options available, but Barton is thriving as a dynamic option off the bench and is maintaining a high usage level.