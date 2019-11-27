Nuggets' Will Barton: Full line in Tuesday's victory
Barton contributed 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 117-104 win over the Wizards.
Barton dished out a season-high eight dimes while chipping in across every category except steals. He has bounced back after a down year in 2018-19, and he's currently managing a career-high per-game average in rebounding while maintaining career-high shooting percentages from the field and beyond the arc.
