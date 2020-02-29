Nuggets' Will Barton: Generates 18 in second game back
Barton produced 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes in Friday's 132-103 loss to the Clippers.
Despite the loss, Barton's return to health is great news for the Nuggets, who went 1-3 while he was sidelined with an injury. His average of 14.8 points per game makes him the third-leading scorer on the team, and his consensus ADP of 136 has made him one of the best values of the season.
