Nuggets' Will Barton: Gets big minutes in return

Barton (knee) started at small forward and put up 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes Friday in the Nuggets' 113-101 loss to the Thunder.

Barton had missed the Nuggets' final four games of the first half with a swollen right knee and was initially listed as doubtful ahead of Friday's contest, but the 29-year-old was able to rejoin the lineup for the first game out of the All-Star break. He immediately recaptured a starting role on the wing and took on a normal minutes load, bumping Torrey Craig back to bench as a result. Barton doesn't look like he'll be subjected to any further restrictions moving forward.