Barton will be sent in for an MRI on Saturday after suffering a right hamstring strain in Friday's 118-97 loss to the Warriors, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Denver hasn't officially ruled Barton out for the second half of its back-to-back set Saturday versus Houston, but that appears to be a foregone conclusion after he strained his hamstring less than a minute into Friday's contest and didn't return. With Jamal Murray (knee) out for the season and Monte Morris (hamstring) facing an uncertain timeline to return, Barton's injury is yet another blow to the Denver backcourt. Look for the Nuggets to roll with Facundo Campazzo, PJ Dozier, Austin Rivers and Shaquille Harrison as their primary guards Saturday.