Barton had 20 points (6-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in Monday's win over the Pacers.

Barton continues to play well out of the All-Star break, notching his third straight 20-point effort in 39 minutes of action. Over his last three games, the versatile swingman is up to 21.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 5.0 three-pointers made (15-27 3Pt).