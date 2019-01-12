Nuggets' Will Barton: Goes through shootaround
Barton (groin) participated in some parts of Saturday's shootaround and will be a game-time call against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Head coach Michael Malone is evidently pleased with Barton's progress, and he even noted "we'll definitely see if we can throw him out there tonight." Although Barton's minutes will be restricted in the first few games following his lengthy absence, this development is positive news for the Nuggets.
