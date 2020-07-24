Barton (undisclosed) was a partial participant in Friday's practice, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Barton did not participate in Wednesday's opening scrimmage for undisclosed reasons, but he was able to go through some of Friday's practice. It remains unclear if he'll be available for Saturday's scrimmage against the Pelicans.
