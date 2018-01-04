Nuggets' Will Barton: Good to go Wednesday
Barton (illness) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Barton was considered a game-time decision because of an illness, so it appears he's planning on playing through it. It's unclear just how big of a workload he'll have, though season-long owners should go ahead and activate him. He'll be a risky DFS play, however, so it may be wise to look elsewhere for Wednesday's slate. If Barton is at all limited, Malik Beasley would likely fill in with more minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Leads team with 28 points•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Tallies 19 off bench in win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Coming off the bench Friday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Will play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...