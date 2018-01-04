Nuggets' Will Barton: Good to go Wednesday

Barton (illness) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Barton was considered a game-time decision because of an illness, so it appears he's planning on playing through it. It's unclear just how big of a workload he'll have, though season-long owners should go ahead and activate him. He'll be a risky DFS play, however, so it may be wise to look elsewhere for Wednesday's slate. If Barton is at all limited, Malik Beasley would likely fill in with more minutes on the wing.