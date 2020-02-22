Play

Nuggets' Will Barton: Good to go

Barton (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's matchup with the Thunder, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Barton was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on Thursday, so he has had a quick recovery. His last game action came on Feb. 4 against the Trail Blazers, so it would not be surprising if the Nuggets eased him back into the swing of things.

More News
Our Latest Stories