Nuggets' Will Barton: Great performance in blowout loss
Barton accumulated 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 blowout loss to the Warriors.
Though Barton had seen just 24.8 minutes per game over the team's past four contests, coach Michael Malone benched his starters once Saturday's contest got out of hand, allowing Barton extra time on the floor. He excelled in those minutes, coming up just three points shy of setting a season high in scoring. He did provide a season-high eight boards, however -- a mark he achieved only nine times last year.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Leads team off bench with 23 in loss•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Leaves practice with ankle injury•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Erupts for 26 off bench in preseason finale•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 16 off bench Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Tallies 11 points in start•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...