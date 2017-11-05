Nuggets' Will Barton: Great performance in blowout loss

Barton accumulated 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 blowout loss to the Warriors.

Though Barton had seen just 24.8 minutes per game over the team's past four contests, coach Michael Malone benched his starters once Saturday's contest got out of hand, allowing Barton extra time on the floor. He excelled in those minutes, coming up just three points shy of setting a season high in scoring. He did provide a season-high eight boards, however -- a mark he achieved only nine times last year.