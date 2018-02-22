Nuggets' Will Barton: Has strep throat, should play Friday
Barton is dealing with strep throat, but is on track to play in Friday's matchup with the Spurs, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Barton is currently on antibiotics and while official word hasn't been provided, it appears the plan is for him to take the court on Friday. Look for another update following the team's morning shootaround, but if all goes as planned, Barton should take on his typical role. If he were to surprisingly be held out, guys like Wilson Chandler and Torrey Craig could pick up some added minutes on the wing.
