Nuggets' Will Barton: Headed back to bench role
Barton will shift back to a bench role for Sunday's matchup with the Kings, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Barton picked up the spot start Friday in place of Wilson Chandler (hip), posting 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes. However, Chandler has since been cleared for a return and will immediately slot back in to the top unit, which sends Barton back to his typical bench role. Despite the demotion, Barton will still likely be looking at a 30-plus minute role off the bench, which keeps him relevant in the bulk of fantasy leagues.
