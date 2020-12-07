Barton has been held out of the live portions of practice to begin training camp, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

A knee issue prevented Barton from playing in the NBA bubble, and it looks like the Nuggets are being cautious in bringing the veteran back up to speed. Coach Mike Malone said Monday that the team is taking a "big picture approach" with Barton, but the expectation is that he'll begin to participate in contact sessions in the near future. Barton expects to battle for a starting spot at shooting guard or small forward.