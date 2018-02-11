Play

Nuggets' Will Barton: Hurts ankle, stays in game

Barton injured his ankle but stayed in Saturday's game against the Suns, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

The Nuggets said Barton merely tweaked the ankle, however, fantasy players will want to follow up on his status heading into the team's next game Tuesday against San Antonio.

