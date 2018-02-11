Nuggets' Will Barton: Hurts ankle, stays in game
Barton injured his ankle but stayed in Saturday's game against the Suns, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
The Nuggets said Barton merely tweaked the ankle, however, fantasy players will want to follow up on his status heading into the team's next game Tuesday against San Antonio.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Team-high scoring total in upset victory•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Puts up 15 points on Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Solid all-around line in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Pours in 11 points in Saturday's win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Makes up for scoring struggles with free throws•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Will start Monday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...