Nuggets' Will Barton: Impressive start to season
Barton ended with 19 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 victory over Portland.
Barton was in the starting lineup for the Nuggets' season opener, putting up a beautiful all-around line in 31 minutes. This was arguably better than any performance from last season and certainly puts him on the radar in standard leagues. Many would have taken a chance on Barton with their last pick; however, chances are he is still on a number of waiver wires. Obviously we shouldn't expect this type of production every night but if he is going to see in excess of 30 minutes, the numbers will likely follow suit.
