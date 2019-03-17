Nuggets' Will Barton: Improved performance Saturday

Barton compiled 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 102-100 victory over the Pacers.

Barton was solid enough for the Nuggets on Saturday, eclipsing 15 points for just the second time in his last seven games. Since returning from injury, Barton has flashed his upside but is yet to find consistency on either end of the floor. He is still worth rostering in standard formats but is unlikely to reach the expectation many owners had coming into the season.