Over the past four games, Barton is averaging 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25.3 minutes.
Barton's box-score stats as a whole look fine, but it's the inconsistency that's a problem for fantasy managers. He's shooting just 34.4 percent from the field during this stretch and has games of 17 points, one point, six points and, most recently, 10 points. On a night-to-night basis, it feels impossible to judge whether Barton will score 15 points or five points.
