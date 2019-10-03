Play

Nuggets' Will Barton: Increases participation

Coach Michael Malone said Thursday was the most Barton (hamstring) has practiced since the start of training camp, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Barton wasn't a full participant Thursday, though he did take part in some of the competitive portions of practice, which is a step in the right direction. He's been limited so far due to a minor hamstring injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories