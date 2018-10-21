Nuggets' Will Barton: Injures hip

Barton injured his right hip and will not return to Saturday's game against the Suns, Gina Mizell of The Athletic Arizona reports.

The injury didn't look good, and Barton was wheeled off the floor on a stretcher. Torrey Craig entered the game for Barton, who had 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) in 19 minutes.

