Nuggets' Will Barton: Key contributions off bench

Barton provided 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during the Nuggets' 140-137 quadruple-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.

It was the caliber of performance Barton made the norm last season, but that was few and far between for him during this past campaign. The veteran wing hadn't scored in double digits since Game 5 of the first-round series against the Spurs, and his scoring tally Friday was his highest since March 6. He'll look to replicate his production and provide Denver with key second-unit scoring during Sunday's critical Game 4.

