Nuggets' Will Barton: Languishes from deep in loss
Barton finished with five points (2-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 105-96 loss to the Lakers.
As a high-volume outside shooter, Barton's production can be very erratic, and this represented one of his worse outings of the season. He's now gone 2-for-14 from distance over the last two games, but his accuracy rate still sits at a career-high 39.5 percent for the campaign. If that mark eventually veers closer to his 34.4 percent career rate, Barton's overall fantasy production could start to look a little more hollow.
