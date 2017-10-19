Nuggets' Will Barton: Leads team off bench with 23 in loss
Barton tallied 23 points (8-14 FG, 304 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 106-96 loss to the Jazz.
Jamal Murray sort of disappeared in this game, leaving Gary Harris to play a little bit more at the point with Will Barton shifting between the wing and 2 slots. The Nuggets looked a little bit out of sorts at times despite leading most of the game. They were showing a lot of different looks but somehow getting it done. Barton was a key part of that effort as he was too hot to bench for most of the second and third quarter. It 's simply too early to tell if Barton can be depended on as an everyday sixth man for Denver, but the former Memphis standout is worth monitoring moving forward.
